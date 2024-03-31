Tevis Investment Management Has $336,000 Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Tevis Investment Management lessened its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in AAON were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 50.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,768. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.92. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.