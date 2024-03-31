Tevis Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Tevis Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

Ferrari Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $435.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.27. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $267.80 and a 12 month high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.