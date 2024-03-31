Tevis Investment Management Sells 402 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Tevis Investment Management reduced its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $119.16 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.95.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

