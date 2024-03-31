Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Update

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Texas Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.59. 393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Texas Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.

Texas Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Texas Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Texas Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Texas Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is -66.66%.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

