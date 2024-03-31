Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,417,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,398. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.01. The firm has a market cap of $158.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.