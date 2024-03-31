The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Update

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the February 29th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Allstate alerts:

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $173.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.06. Allstate has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $173.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.