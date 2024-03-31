The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.59. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.