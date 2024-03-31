The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,449 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of The Ensign Group worth $113,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,838,000 after acquiring an additional 299,626 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,292,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,871,000 after buying an additional 42,977 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $124.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.04.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $980.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,782 shares of company stock valued at $10,048,943. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

