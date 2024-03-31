The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

New York Times has increased its dividend by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. New York Times has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58. New York Times has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in New York Times by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,809,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,505,000 after acquiring an additional 80,075 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 117,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

