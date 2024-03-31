The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.9% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 744,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,838,000 after buying an additional 43,942 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 32,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in TJX Companies by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

NYSE TJX opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

