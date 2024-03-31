ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the February 29th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THMO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ThermoGenesis by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ THMO opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. ThermoGenesis has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

