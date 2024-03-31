Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.23 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0841 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $546.31 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00075659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00026442 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,498,416,263 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

