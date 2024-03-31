Threshold (T) Trading 34.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $507.14 million and $247.80 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015445 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00023586 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00014861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,559.35 or 0.99928385 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.48 or 0.00146553 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.05500639 USD and is up 10.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $210,529,051.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.