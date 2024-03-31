Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the February 29th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Top KingWin Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Top KingWin stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Top KingWin has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

