Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the February 29th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Top KingWin Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Top KingWin stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Top KingWin has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.
About Top KingWin
