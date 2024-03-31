Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $69,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,314,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 94.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,586,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,519,000 after buying an additional 1,257,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,051.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,591,000 after buying an additional 1,174,560 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $46,105,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,692. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 36.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.