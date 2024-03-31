TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $1,175.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,119.00.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,231.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,008.30. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $714.98 and a 1 year high of $1,238.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 29.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

