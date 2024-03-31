TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -96.03 and a beta of 2.01. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $1,156,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,690.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $209,909.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,690.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,719 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

