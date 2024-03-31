TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TLSI opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. TriSalus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,395,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $128,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, an immunotherapy company that develops and commercializes immunotherapies for the treatment of liver and pancreatic tumors. The company offers the TriNav Infusion System for hepatic arterial infusion of liver tumors; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System for pancreatic tumors.

