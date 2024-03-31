Truist Financial Raises DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $155.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DASH. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DoorDash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DoorDash from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.82.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of -96.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.98. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $9,331,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 519,087 shares of company stock worth $58,139,690. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

