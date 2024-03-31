Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th.

Shares of TNP opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $749.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 367,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

