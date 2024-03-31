TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Issue $0.06 Semi-Annual Dividend

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

TTEC has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years. TTEC has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TTEC to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

TTEC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 1,040,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,038. TTEC has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $38.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $491.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TTEC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Barrington Research cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on TTEC in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

