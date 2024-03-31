TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Issue $0.06 Semi-Annual Dividend

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTECGet Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

TTEC has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years. TTEC has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TTEC to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

TTEC Stock Down 0.3 %

TTEC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 1,040,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,038. TTEC has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $38.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $491.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTECGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TTEC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Barrington Research cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on TTEC in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

