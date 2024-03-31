TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

TTEC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. TTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TTEC to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

TTEC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,038. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. TTEC has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $491.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TTEC by 702.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TTEC by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TTEC by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on TTEC in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

