Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,421,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSN opened at $58.73 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

