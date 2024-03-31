UBS Group Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $790.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $680.00 to $790.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $649.60.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $687.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.67. Cintas has a one year low of $438.59 and a one year high of $704.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $10,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,637,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Cintas by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

