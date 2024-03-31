Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Short Interest Up 26.7% in March

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 29th total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 962,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDMY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,860,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 352,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,259.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,860,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,981 shares of company stock worth $673,734 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Udemy by 58.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Udemy by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Stock Down 0.9 %

Udemy stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. Udemy has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.71 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

