Uniswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.80 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $7.80 billion and $168.38 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $13.03 or 0.00018497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00144744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008465 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001370 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 12.93027522 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 976 active market(s) with $123,731,990.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

