Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.75 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $12.95 or 0.00018357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and approximately $156.87 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.40 or 0.00146621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008452 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001372 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 12.93027522 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 976 active market(s) with $123,731,990.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

