United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.3% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.63. 5,197,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,222. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

