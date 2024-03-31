United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

UPS opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

