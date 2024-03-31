United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $165.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.23.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.