United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Shares of UPS opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

