United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.89.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $40.78 on Thursday. United States Steel has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

