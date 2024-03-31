UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,909 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $494.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,651. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.55. The company has a market capitalization of $456.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

