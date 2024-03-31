Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Universal Insurance Trading Up 1.7 %

Universal Insurance stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $588.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $375.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,191,390 shares in the company, valued at $23,267,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,503,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 261,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

