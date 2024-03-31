Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Up 25.3% in March

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 29th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of ULH stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $970.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,264,000 after purchasing an additional 295,701 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Universal Logistics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

