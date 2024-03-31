Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Upbound Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Upbound Group to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

UPBD stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. 409,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,999. Upbound Group has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.27 million. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upbound Group news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,041.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,922.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upbound Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Upbound Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Upbound Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

