US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Announces Dividend of $0.14

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1413 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UTEN stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.76% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

