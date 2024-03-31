US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Declares Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:TBIL)

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2186 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

TBIL opened at $50.03 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,345,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

