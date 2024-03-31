US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:UFIV)

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1657 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:UFIV opened at $48.50 on Friday. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile
