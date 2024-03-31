USDB Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. USDB has a market cap of $192.50 million and $23.52 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDB has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One USDB token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 189,327,203 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 189,327,202.6833156. The last known price of USDB is 1.01464547 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $20,434,782.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

