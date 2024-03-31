Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Update

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the February 29th total of 121,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG GP A LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 11,733,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 289,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $835,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $2.12 on Friday. Uxin has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

