VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2971 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLOI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,853. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $52.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck CLO ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Featured Articles

