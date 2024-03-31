VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1251 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EMLC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. 491,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,932. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $26.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 340,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 179,862 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,250,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 274.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 187,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 108.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 88,123 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 156.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 63,935 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

