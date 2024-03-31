VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK) to Issue $0.48 Dividend

VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.479 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 386. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48. VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $41.20.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.