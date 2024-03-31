VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Plans Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5328 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPH opened at $90.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.81. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $91.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period.

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

