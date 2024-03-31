Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 105,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VIG stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $182.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.