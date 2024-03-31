Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.61. 966,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.33 and its 200-day moving average is $167.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

