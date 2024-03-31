Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $46,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VEU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $58.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.