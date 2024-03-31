Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 152,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 26,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 167,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,854,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 148,949 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,862,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,596. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

