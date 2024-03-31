Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Announces Dividend of $0.23

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2337 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.40. 1,062,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,046,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after acquiring an additional 774,179 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after acquiring an additional 505,764 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595,210 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

